JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — The Johns Creek Aquatic Team, or JCATs, competed in the state swim meet in late July, winning medals in 14 individual events and seven relay events.
“Our swimmers, coaches and parents all had a great time, and our city was strongly represented,” Recreation Manager Kirk Franz said.
The 51 athletes who competed were recognized by the Johns Creek City Council on Aug. 19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.