JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — The City of Johns Creek recently announced Ronnie Campbell will join the senior management team as the new finance director.
Campbell brings more than 30 years of financial management experience, including extensive work in municipal government. He previously served as the finance director for the city of Camarillo, Calif., and the assistant director of Administrative Services for the city of Lakewood, Calif. In those roles, Campbell oversaw the development and administration of operating budgets and capital improvement plans, as well as long-term financial planning.
With Camarillo, Campbell produced six balanced budgets during the economic recession and led the city’s efforts in long-term financial planning. The Camarillo Finance Department received the Government Finance Officers Association’s Excellence in Government Finance Award for Financial Reporting and Budgeting during his tenure.
Named as the Los Angeles Business Journal’s CFO of the Year 2019, Campbell most recently served as the Chief Financial Officer of the Southern California Regional Rail Authority (Metrolink), where he has implemented strategic fiscal and accounting policies and procedures. Under his leadership, Metrolink’s Finance Department was awarded a Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting in 2016, 2017 and 2018.
Campbell earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration, accounting from San Diego State University and a master’s degree in organizational management from University of La Verne. He is a member of the Governmental Finance Officers of America and has held leadership positions with the California Society of Municipal Finance Officers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.