JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — The City of Johns Creek has announced a number of changes to its regular services and operations in response to the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.
All Johns Creek recreation and sports activities run through Newtown Recreation, Ocee Park Recreation and Autrey Mill Nature Preserve have been suspended through April 12 and planned to resume on April 13.
All park facility rentals and third-party special events in the parks are cancelled through April 12, as well as Clubhouse Fitness classes and Free Outdoor Fitness classes. Special Needs Bocce Ball is cancelled through April 7.
All Park Place programs and activities will be cancelled for the next two weeks (through March 29). Early voting will continue to take place at Park Place (Monday-Friday, March 16-20, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.).
The following city run events will be canceled or rescheduled:
- The Wall That Heals Grand Opening to be held on March 28 will be rescheduled.
- The Easter Egg Dash to be held on March 28 at Shakerag Park is cancelled.
- The Special Needs Spring Fling to be held on March 29 at Newtown Park is cancelled.
As of last update, the Monday, March 23 City Council work session and meeting will be held as scheduled. City Hall will operate normal business hours (Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.). City Hall can be reached at 678-512-3200.
Johns Creek Police, Fire and emergency services will maintain continuity of response and emergency operations throughout the city. If you have an emergency, please call 911.
Johns Creek Municipal Court dates scheduled for the week of March 16-20 and March 23-27 are cancelled and will be rescheduled.
Municipal Court staff will send those individuals whose courts dates are affected a notice in the mail. The Municipal Court will be available via phone, 678-512-3444, and email, court@johnscreekga.gov, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
