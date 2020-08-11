JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Motorists in Johns Creek may find travel a bit easier after the city recently installed additional flashing yellow left-turn signals at seven intersections along Medlock Bridge Road.
The city collaborated with the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) to complete the project in an effort to improve traffic flow and safety along the city’s roadways.
“The flashing yellow arrows allow our signal engineers to optimize traffic flow and let cars turn left with appropriate gaps in traffic,” said Assistant Public Works Director Chris Haggard. “The FYA [For Your Action] also provides a visual reminder for vehicles to safely make left turns.”
GDOT provided the materials for the plan, valued at more than $200,000, while the city managed the installation at a cost of $61,000. The flashing yellow arrow eliminates driver uncertainty of when to turn left once no crossing pedestrians or oncoming vehicles are in sight. The new signal also features solid yellow and red arrows to indicate when to arrive at a complete stop, along with a green arrow providing drivers with the exclusive right of way to make the turn.
“They let cars make left turns during gaps in traffic. This allows more green time for the major movements and improves travel time for the corridor,” Haggard said.
Johns Creek became the first city in Georgia to implement flashing yellow turn-signal lights in February 2012. The arrows were first installed near major retail spots along State Bridge Road and McGinnis Ferry Road at the intersections of Hospital Parkway, Johns Creek Parkway, and the entrance to the Johns Creek Town Center. The lights have reduced left-turn traffic buildup that occasionally blocks the left through-lane.
The city has included flashing yellow arrows at all but two signals that warrant them. The remaining intersections are located at Johns Creek Parkway and Bobby Jones Drive. They are slated for future installation.
“These were not completed in this project as they will require new signal poles to meet the required specifications of the flashing yellow arrow signals,” Haggard said. “While these will take time to engineer and implement, the city staff will continue to work with the Georgia DOT to complete this initiative.”
The yellow signals were installed at the following Medlock Bridge locations:
• Medlock Bridge Road at Hospital Parkway / East Johns Crossing
• Medlock Bridge Road at Bell Road
• Medlock Bridge Road at Abbotts Bridge Road
• Medlock Bridge Road at Skyway Drive / Abbotts Bridge Station
• Medlock Bridge Road at Parsons Road
• Medlock Bridge Road at Wilson Road
• Medlock Bridge Road at Medlock Bridge Parkway
