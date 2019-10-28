JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A Johns Creek man called police Oct. 16 after he noticed thousands of dollars’ worth of jewelry had gone missing after his wife’s death.
The man’s wife had willed the jewelry to various family members. When the man sought to retrieve the jewelry, he was unable to find it.
The jewelry, worth $10,000 total, had been kept in a pouch.
The only other people with access to the pouches’ location was a cleaning service, the widower said.
