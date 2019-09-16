JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Police are investigating the possible theft of jewelry from a woman at an assisted living facility.
The woman was transported to Emory Johns Creek Hospital from an assisted living facility on Aug. 30. While the woman was staying there, her family noted that she wasn’t wearing her wedding ring, another ring and watch, which she routinely wore every day.
When not wearing the jewelry, the family said the woman placed the jewelry by her bedside. But when the family searched the woman’s room, they were unable to find the jewelry.
The assisted living facility director has requested video from the hall camera facing the woman’s room for police to review.
