JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A Johns Creek resident called police Sept. 14 after he realized the house he had been housesitting for his parents had been burglarized.
When the man checked in on the residence at Old Plank Square, he saw several items had been moved and the glass back patio door window had been shattered.
The owners had left the house the previous morning.
Missing items included $5,000 in cash, a handbag, credit card and check book.
