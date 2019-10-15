JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Police are investigating an incident in which two items were stolen from a house on Cabotage Road.
The owner of the house said she had hired a service to clean her house on Sept. 19 and 20. When she returned to her home on Sept. 20, the woman said she was unable to find a decorative item worth $250 and a tablet worth $350.
The cleaning service initially said they would arrange a meeting with the maid who had cleaned the woman’s house. The woman later received a call that the maid had been fired. She was unable to gather any information about the maid.
