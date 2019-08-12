JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Police are investigating an incident in which a $3,000 gold bracelet was stolen between July 21 and 22 from a Hedgerow Trace home.
The homeowner told police she suspected one of her daughter’s home nurses because this nurse had only been working for them around half a year and had not showed up at the nursing company that employed her since the woman asked her about the missing jewelry.
Police discovered the nurse had two outstanding warrants, one from Gwinnett County for a hit and run, and the other through Roswell for possession of marijuana.
The bracelet had gold crosses all around with small diamonds in the crosses.
