JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Police are investigating an Oct. 11 burglary at the home at Twillingate Place.
On Oct. 14, the owners of the house, who were overseas, discovered footage of two men entering their house late evening three days earlier.
They called a friend to check on the house. When the friend arrived, he saw the back door to the house was shattered.
Police arrived, searched the home and found the master bedroom had been ransacked. Cameras in the house had been unplugged.
The two suspects caught on camera had their faces covered.
