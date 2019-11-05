JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A Johns Creek teenager met with police Oct. 25 after she received an email containing her personal information and threats.
The teenager received the anonymous email two days prior. The sender included a document listing all of the teenager’s personal accounts and passwords, and they demanded the teenager deposit $1,200 to a secure Bitcoin account.
If the teenager did not comply, the sender said they would upload all of her passwords and photos online.
The teenager contacted police instead.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.