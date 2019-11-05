JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Police are investigating an Oct. 25 incident in which two guns were stolen from a house on Cameron Bridge Way.
The homeowner returned to his house about 9:30 p.m. but did not notice anything suspicious until about midnight when he saw an out-of-place curtain. The homeowner than searched through his belongings and realized his two guns were gone.
Police said the window was used to get into the home, and officers found a hand print on a drywall.
