JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Police are investigating an Aug. 7 incident in which a car parked at NOA Bank on State Bridge Road was burglarized.
The owner parked his car that noon at the bank. When he returned a few minutes later, he noticed that the driver’s side rear window was broken.
The man’s laptop bag, which included $2,000 cash, his handgun and two checkbooks were missing.
