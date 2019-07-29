JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A man contacted police July 17 after a loaded Springfield 9 mm gun and $200 cash were stolen from a gray 2017 Toyota Tacoma pickup.
The victim said the vehicle was burglarized sometime between 8:30 p.m. July 16 and 7:15 a.m. July 17 while parked at his Legacy Trace home.
The victim was not sure if the car was locked, and police found no signs of forced entry.
