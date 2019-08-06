JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced the schedule for resurfacing Ga. 141, also known as Medlock Bridge Road.
GDOT will be resurfacing the thoroughfare from the Gwinnett County line at the Chattahoochee River north to the Forsyth County line at McGinnis Ferry Road.
The anticipated schedule runs from July 2019 to February 2020, though officials said they hope the project will be completed sooner.
“I think it’s fairly obvious they’re giving themselves lots of cushion,” John’s Creek Mayor Mike Bodker said. “Knowing our Public Works staff and our past experience with GDOT projects, they’re going to push them as hard as they can to get the hell out of here as quickly as possible.”
Most of the work will be done overnight from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., seven days a week. Though GDOT is working to minimize impacts on rush hour traffic, commuters should be prepared for lane closures.
As part of the project, lane width will be reduced from 12 to 11 feet to accommodate a wider shoulder. The Public Works Department is also working to reduce the speed limit from 55 to 45 mph as a measure to improve safety.
“As folks are traveling slower, they have the ability to stop more quickly,” Johns Creek Public Works Director Lynette Baker said. “That would help with the number of rear-end accidents that currently occur.”
From 2016 to 2018 there were 859 rear-end accidents along Medlock Bridge Road in Johns Creek, according to city reports.
The narrower lanes will create a wider shoulder so drivers will have more space to maneuver if they need to avoid accidents or a place to pull over if their car breaks down. The additional space could also allow emergency vehicles to more easily navigate traffic.
Some City Council members questioned the department’s decision to request the narrower lanes without running it by the council.
“I’m a little concerned about the arbitrariness of how we’re dealing with some of these projects,” Councilman John Bradberry said. “The Public Works Department as part of TSPLOST has proposed a six-lane restriping that would have removed the shoulder. Now, we’re being told we’re going to great lengths to increase the shoulder.”
Baker emphasized that the number of lanes would not be changed as part of the GDOT repaving.
Assistant City Manager Kimberly Greer said that it would have been up to the discretion of the city manager’s office to share those details with council. The city manager at the time of negotiations with GDOT, Warren Hutmacher, was let go from the city in June, and a full-time replacement has not yet been announced.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.