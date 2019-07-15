DUNWOODY, Ga. — Fulton County is planning to build a new $25 million animal shelter to service the entire county as animal intake continues to rise at the current facility.
County officials and architects from PGAL and Animal Arts presented plans for the shelter at the second of three public meetings on July 10 at the Alpharetta Branch Library.
The new shelter is still in a conceptual design phase as the county continues its feasibility study which will look into how big the facility should be, which site would work best and what kind of services it should provide.
The new facility needs to last for the next 40-50 years, said Alton Adams, Fulton County deputy chief operating officer for public safety. The current shelter, located at 860 Marietta Blvd NW, in Atlanta, was built in 1978.
“For this new shelter to succeed, passion and support from the community will be critical,” Adams said.
LifeLine Animal Project CEO Rebecca Guinn noted the difficult geography of Fulton County, saying that it took them all an hour to get to Alpharetta from the shelter. Fulton County has an estimated population of 1.04 million, she said, and its odd shape doesn’t help trying to plan one shelter to service the entire county.
LifeLine took over Fulton County Animal Services in 2013 and since then the lifesaving rate for animals that enter the shelter has risen from 39 percent in 2013 to 85 percent in 2018. The shelter had 8,200 animals come through the doors last year.
The current shelter was not built for animals to leave alive, Adams said.
PGAL and Animal Arts architects presented the plans thus far, which did not include detailed designs, but did give community members an idea of the priorities of the facility.
“There is an absolute commitment from Fulton County leadership,” said Greg Mullin, the principal of PGAL’s Atlanta office.
Heather Lewis, an architect with Animal Arts, said one of the key issues in Fulton County is the great proportion of dogs compared with other animals the shelter will see. Dogs make up about three quarters of the current population of animals at Fulton’s shelter, and dogs vary more than cats or other animals in terms of size, personality, desires and sociability, Lewis said.
One of the challenges for the new shelter will be determining its size to accommodate so many dogs, while not making it too big for staff to properly operate, she said.
“Choice for a captive animal is one of the most important things,” Lewis said.
She compared the animal’s position in a cage to a person flying on a plane, where a person might feel similarly uncomfortable and restricted, but they also were able to choose to get on the plane. She also stressed the importance and cost effectiveness of outdoor space for animals, as well as space in the facility for public education. The space must be welcoming for people for all reasons that they may have visited the shelter, whether for adoption or as a last resort for their animal, she said.
The group hopes to submit plans to the Fulton County Board of Commissioners by October and break ground by December or January, Adams said. This is also why architects are primarily looking at sites that the county already owns, he said, so they can build the facility in one or two years instead of three or four.
Even after seeing other projects that PGAL and Animal Arts have worked on in places like Fort Worth, Texas; Tuscon, Arizona; and Los Angeles County, some residents still had concerns about getting to the heart of the animal overpopulation issue.
Laura Dobson, a resident who has attended both meetings thus far and has worked in spay and neuter outreach in low-income areas, asked for a portion of this $25 million budget to go directly to education and outreach for spay and neuter.
“I really support the vision of having a destination shelter in some way,” Dobson said. “But unless we start addressing the intake, it’s just a hamster wheel. It will fill up within moments of opening unless we also address the intake and (are) aggressively and enthusiastically doing that.”
LifeLine has a program called Pets for Life that takes a van into low-income areas and provides service, including spaying and neutering dogs. But Dobson said having only one van for this program was “abysmal.”
The next community meeting for the shelter will be held in August with the location yet to be determined.
