JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Police are investigating the theft of a man’s identity and fraudulent charges on several cards.
The man received an alert July 26 that there was fraudulent activity on one of his credit cards.
He confirmed that four of the transactions, for $350 total, were fraudulent and cancelled the card.
Soon after the man received a new credit card on Aug. 11, he once again received an alert about four fraudulent transactions on the new card.
Two days later, the man received an alert that a separate credit card had been used fraudulently.
The man told police that all of his cards had been in his possession at the time of the fraudulent transactions.
