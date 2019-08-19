FULTON COUNTY — In 2018, Georgia ranked 11th among U.S. states for the number of consumer complaints about robocalls, with the largest number — 18,225 — coming from Fulton County.
In fact, Fulton ranked in the top 50 counties in the nation, according to the Federal Trade Commission data.
Luckily for those who do not wish to receive automated calls, there are increasingly options to stop them.
Anyone can register their cell phones and landlines on the national Do Not Call list at donotcall.gov or by calling 1-888-382-1222. This list, maintained by the Federal Communication Commission, is meant to stop advertisement calls.
Telemarketers must remove Do Not Call numbers from their call lists and stop calling within 31 days from the date of registration. Numbers will remain on the list until the customer removes them or discontinues service.
However, the Do Not Call list only applies to for-profit telemarketers. Non-profits, political organizations, pollsters, companies the consumer has given express permission and may still contact numbers on the Do Not Call list.
The Do Not Call list also does not stop illegal scams.
Still, there are a growing number of services designed to stop scammers. Last week, AT&T and T-Mobile announced a partnership to help identify “spoofs,” when scammers trick caller ID to make a call seem like it is coming from a more legitimate source.
Other carriers offer their own services, and a quick search on any app store will yield more options. These apps may be free or paid and can be removed at any time.
If you have a voice mail account, the FCC recommends setting a password for it. Otherwise, a hacker could spoof your home phone number and gain access to your voice mail.
If you receive a telephone solicitation that you think violates any of the FCC rules, you can file a complaint at consumercomplaints.fcc.gov. The FCC can use this information to issue warning citations and impose fines.
