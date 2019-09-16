JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — The family of a Johns Creek teenager found dead in a swimming pool last May says their daughter was the victim of a homicide.
On May 29, the Johns Creek Police Department began an investigation after 17-year-old Centennial High School student Mercedes Chico-Sims was declared missing.
A few hours later, shortly after 10 a.m., maintenance personnel at Atlantic Newtown Apartments on Nesbit Ferry Road found a body in a swimming pool that was later identified as Chico-Sims.
Roswell police investigated the incident and ruled it a suspicious death. Police said at the time that there were signs of trauma.
A Roswell resident, 18-year-old Elijah Foster, has been arrested and charged with concealing the death in connection to the incident.
Foster was also charged with statutory rape for what police said is an unrelated case.
Just last week, the parents of Chico-Sims told WSB reporters that their daughter’s death had been ruled as a homicide.
The Fulton County District Attorney’s Office released a statement that it has not yet received the complete autopsy report from the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office.
“Once we receive that report, we will make an official charging decision within 30 days,” the statement read.
