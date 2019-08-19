JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A woman called police Aug. 9 after she said she lost $13,000 to someone posing as a Social Security Administration representative.
The woman received a call that morning from a number that was the same as the official Social Security Administration’s number. The caller said the woman was a victim of fraud and instructed her to withdraw all her cash from her affected account and send money to them for protection.
The woman said she didn’t want to run afoul of authorities, so she withdrew $20,000 from her account. She then converted $13,000 of it into Bitcoin, as instructed, and sent it.
The woman then began asking questions. The scammer, now texting, threatened her and told her to buy Target gift cards to send.
At that point, the woman said she realized something was wrong and called police.
