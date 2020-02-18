JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A Norcross man reported Feb. 4 that two work tools, worth $4,700, had been stolen from his van.
The victim said he works for a plumbing and drain service company and had been planning to resign, so he conducted an inventory of his items. That’s when he realized two were missing.
One of the tools, worth $3,000, belonged to the company. The other belonged to the man.
The man said the last time he had seen the tools was two weeks prior.
