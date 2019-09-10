JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A man called police Aug. 26 after he realized several pieces of lawn equipment were missing from his truck.
The man had parked his truck the previous evening at a public storage on State Bridge Road. The next morning, the man saw that the lock to the back of his truck had been cut.
Inside, three blowers, a trimmer, two weed cutters and a lawn mower were gone. The total value of the missing equipment is about $4,300.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.