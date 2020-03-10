JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Dozens of students from McClure Health Science High School are learning about careers in health care at Emory Johns Creek Hospital.
More than 20 students from the high school in Gwinnett County are doing clinical rotations at the hospital every week.
“We’re excited to welcome this bright group of students to our hospital and provide them practical experience in medicine and education,” said Heather Redrick, the hospital’s chief nursing officer.
Meridith Watts, health science coordinator at McClure Health Science High School, said the program aligns with the school’s mission to advance the meaning and purpose in each student’s life by providing relevant opportunities for college and career pathways. Participating students are enrolled in a course for national certification with the National Healthcare Association.
“We’re confident the training our students are receiving from Emory will equip them with the tools to get a jumpstart on a career before they graduate,” Watts said.
Alex Almanza, the hospital’s vice president of Human Resources said the students are learning skills such as how to properly admit a patient, take vital signs and the importance of personal protective equipment.
“They’re seeing first-hand what happens day in and day out at a hospital and the work it takes to become a successful physician, nurse, tech, administrator or paramedic,” Almanza said.
