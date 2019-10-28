JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Police are investigating an Oct. 16 incident in which a car parked at The Derby Sports Bar on Nesbit Ferry Road was burglarized.
The owner had parked his car at 7 p.m. and visited the bar. He returned about five hours later and saw that the back, driver side window of his car was broken.
A black handbag that had been tucked behind the front passenger seat was stolen. It had contained a laptop and iPhone.
