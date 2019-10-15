JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Early voting for the Johns Creek City Council races began Oct. 15 and will run through Nov. 1.
Early voting runs through Saturday, Oct. 26 from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Monday Oct. 28 to Friday, Nov. 1 from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
There will be one day of Saturday voting, no Sunday voting, and no voting the Monday before Election Day. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5.
For early voting, voters can cast their ballot at any location in the county.
For most Johns Creek residents the most convenient voting location will be either Park Place at Newtown Park, 3125 Old Alabama Road in Johns Creek, the Alpharetta Library, 10 Park Plaza in Alpharetta, or the East Roswell Library, 2301 Holcomb Bridge Road.
For a full list of locations, visit fultoncountyga.gov/rae-home. To check your registration status or find your Election Day voting place, visit mvp.sos.ga.gov.
