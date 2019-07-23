JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Police are investigating an incident in which a local doctor fell victim to a routing scam dating back to May 31.
The doctor said four of his patients owed him a total of $5,600 for service in recent months. When his practice went to collect the outstanding amounts, the patients all had similar stories of having already made payments.
An employee of the doctor discovered someone had taken the checks and routed the amount to a Bank of America account in Massachusetts.
