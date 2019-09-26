JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A Johns Creek woman called police Sept. 10 to report that her mother’s diamond ring had gone missing from her home.
The mother had left her house on Mount Mitchell the first week of September to care for her daughter, who has cancer, at a nearby hospital. While she was at the hospital, the woman’s younger daughter stayed in the home with her father.
When the mother returned, she noticed several items missing, including a $12,000 diamond ring that was a family heirloom.
The woman’s younger daughter said that at one point during her mother’s absence, she heard an unknown woman’s voice in the house.
