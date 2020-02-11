JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Two projects are in the rezoning pipeline that, if approved, could breath new life into Johns Creek’s shopping centers.
The owners of Medlock Bridge Shopping Center, adjacent to the Medlock Bridge subdivision, are requesting to build an additional 20,600 square feet of office space and 21,8000 square feet of commercial space.
Further up the road at the corner of Abbotts Bridge and Medlock, developers are seeking permission to build two additional buildings with a total of 14,000 square feet of space for restaurant and retail uses.
Traditional mall and shopping centers have been struggling across the country. In their place, mixed-use villages that bring shopping, dining, office space and residences together in a walkable area have become a trend in north Atlanta, with developments like Avalon, Halcyon and Alpharetta City Center.
Johns Creek’s 2018 Comprehensive Plan identified redevelopment of shopping centers with high vacancy rates as a key objective. In line with that vision, both developers say their plans will include improvements to pedestrian infrastructure and open space to create “village center” environments.
The Medlock Bridge Shopping Center is even requesting a variance to reduce the number of required parking spaces. The developers argue the offices will provide weekday business, while Medlock Bridge Subdivision residents will be able to walk or bike to the property.
However, the developers have backed away from plans they floated before the public last spring that included 57 luxury condos in addition to office and retail space.
There was a public participation meeting for the two properties Feb. 5. They are scheduled to go before the Planning Commission on April 14, and after that, to the City Council for final approval.
