JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — City officials were notified by residents recently that Emory Johns Creek Hospital had gone on diversion status over the past week.
Diversion status is a temporary condition in which a health care facility notifies local emergency medical services that its beds are full and it cannot take new patients.
A spokeswoman for Emory Healthcare said the hospitals continue to see a surge in hospitalized patients with COVID-19.
“To be certain we can care for all patients, we are carefully monitoring our personal protective equipment, supplies and staffing needs during this time,” she said. “We are also monitoring the capacity of our hospitals within the Emory Healthcare system, and at times, our hospitals may need to go on diversion status as standard operating procedures when we see a surge in volume.”
Johns Creek City Manager Ed Densmore, who served as the city’s chief of police for 13 years, told city officials that diversions are not uncommon in the healthcare industry. In certain cases, he said, there may be a multi-injury accident where one hospital does not have the resources to treat all victims. In such a case, he said, the hospital will notify emergency services to divert other injured patients to another hospital.
Emory Healthcare said it continues to work to ensure the safety of patients and the community.
- Patrick Fox
