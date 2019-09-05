JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A man and a woman called police Aug. 21 after they realized they had become the victims of identity fraud.
A few days earlier, the two received several credit cards in the mail that they had not applied for, including bank accounts and a department store account.
They called their creditors to place a fraud alert. The couple then stopped receiving mail for a few days and realized that the suspect had placed a hold on their mail without their authorization.
