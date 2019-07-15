JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A manager of the CVS on Jones Bridge Road contacted police the evening of July 2 after a man used fake money to purchase a $500 Visa gift card.
The cashier was not aware the $20 bills used in the transaction were fake at the time of purchase.
Police reviewed security footage and identified the suspect as a medium built black man with a beard, around 5’8”, wearing a gray ball cap, white T-shirt, gray shorts and sneakers. He was with a light-skinned black woman, about 5’6”, with long red hair, a thin build and a tattoo on her left shoulder, wearing a sleeveless patterned shirt, khaki shorts and white sneakers.
