JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Johns Creek City Councilman Jay Lin has announced he will not seek reelection this November.
Lin has held the Post 2 council seat since January 2016.
“It’s been a great honor to serve as a Johns Creek City Council member for the past three plus years,” Lin said in a statement. “I am grateful to have been afforded the opportunity to serve the residents of Johns Creek and to meet so many of you throughout my tenure as a city council member.”
Lin listed Johns Creek’s 10-year financial plan, AAA bond rating, the updated Comprehensive Land Use Plan and park land acquisition as his proudest accomplishments.
“I want to thank our city staff and colleagues, recognizing that ‘Be the Exception’ is the relentless pursuit of a preferred future for our city,” Lin said. “I am optimistic for the future of Johns Creek, and most importantly, I want to thank the residents of Johns Creek for giving me the opportunity to serve you.”
Lin moved to Johns Creek from Taiwan in 1999. He and his wife Mimi are owners of Pacific Ventures, a home remodeling business specializing in sustainable design.
Lin serves as an advisory board member of Chinese American Entrepreneur Alliance, is a member of Influencers Church in Duluth and has been involved in a number of faith-based organizations.
Lin is the second City Council member to announce he will not seek reelection this year. Councilman Steve Broadbent, who was elected to Post 6 in 2014, has also announced this is his last year.
Post 4, held by Chris Coughlin, will also have an election this November. In Johns Creek, all City Council members represent the city at-large.
