JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Johns Creek City Councilman Steve Broadbent has said he will not seek reelection this November, and Planning Commissioner Judy LeFave has announced she intends to run for the seat.
Broadbent was elected to City Council Post 6 in 2014. Prior to the post, he served as an officer in the U.S. Navy and as Assistant Secretary to the Department of the Treasury under President George H.W. Bush, as well as work in the private sector with AT&T and currently Fulcrum Partners.
“I want to thank the many outstanding members of our City staff, police department, and fire department for their steadfast commitment to excellence,” Broadbent said on Facebook. “It has been an honor to serve alongside them. My sincere thanks go to the residents of Johns Creek for this opportunity.”
In his announcement, Broadbent highlighted several accomplishments from his five years on the City Council, such as fiscally conservative management of the city’s finances, neighborhood road resurfacing and growth of parks. He said he intends to continue to serve as Vice Chairman of the Development Authority of Fulton County and on the Board for the Georgia Department of Community Affairs.
Also last week, Johns Creek Planning Commissioner Judy LeFave announced she intends to run for the seat Broadbent will be leaving.
“I thank Mr. Broadbent for his dedication and service to Johns Creek,” LeFave stated. “I believe that I have the experience and desire to step into this council seat and help ensure that Johns Creek residents continue to enjoy a beautiful and safe city.”
LeFave previously served as president of the Johns Creek Community Association and was appointed to the Planning Commission in December 2017. She has also served on the Zoning Task Force and the Noise Ordinance Task Force.
LeFave has also volunteered with Student Leadership Johns Creek and the Secretary of State Ambassadors program for the past two years, advising the group of high school students as they organized debates for City Council and State House candidates.
“I have always been passionate about giving back to my community and especially to the youth of our society,” LeFave stated. “I believe in paying my civic rent, and I take tremendous pride in my efforts on behalf of the citizens of Johns Creek.”
LeFave has been a Johns Creek resident for 22 years. She is married to Kevin LeFave and together they have two sons, Nathan and Peter. More information about her platform can be found at JudyforJohnsCreek.com
In Johns Creek, three City Council posts will up for election in 2019: Post 2, held by Jay Lin, Post 4, held by Chris Coughlin, and Post 6, currently held by Steve Broadbent. In Johns Creek, all City Council members represent the city at-large. The qualifying period will be Aug. 19 to Aug. 21.
