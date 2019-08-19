JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A man called police Aug. 5 after a family refused to pay for his work on their roof and threatened him with deportation.
The man, a roofing contractor, had just finished a roofing job for a home at Whitestone Place. Before the work, he had drafted a formal contract for the residents to sign, but they kept putting it off and never signed.
The man bought all of the materials for the work, worth $2,400, and completed $4,500 worth of manual labor to finish the job.
Once the work was completed, the residents denied him any payment and threatened him with deportation. The altercation took place near a McDonald’s, and an employee witnessed the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.