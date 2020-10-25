JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Johns Creek officially broke ground at Cauley Creek Park for the initial portion of the multi-purpose trail on Oct. 15.

The first section of the trail will be 14 feet wide and run about 2,500 yards. It will run from the park entrance on Bell Road to the Rogers Bridge Trail. The multi-purpose trail will be made of a rubber material rather than concrete or asphalt.

“The city wanted to use a material that would reduce the stress on the joints of walkers, joggers, runners and especially members of our senior population,” Johns Creek Recreation and Parks Manager Robby Newton said. “We also needed a trail constructed of a durable material that would hold up to the stresses from the day-to-day park users including strollers, bikes and skateboards. The material is also pervious in nature and allows for better absorption of water when compared to other materials such as concrete.”

The segment, with an estimated cost of $670,000, is scheduled to be completed in spring of 2021. Newton said the public will have access and can begin using the trail upon completion of construction.

Funding comes from a $40 million parks bond passed by Johns Creek voters in 2016. Money from the bond fund is geared specifically for the development and acquisition of parks and green space.

The city has set aside $17 million of bond money for development of Cauley Creek Park and recently received another $3 million in state grant funding for the project. The grant comes from the Georgia Outdoor Stewardship Act which provides funding to support parks and trails and protect land critical to wildlife, clean water and outdoor recreation in Georgia. Johns Creek officials said they plan to put the grant money toward development of the multi-purpose trail, two steel pedestrian bridges, three wildlife observation decks and landscaping at the Cauley Creek Park area.

The full trail will be 3.1 miles, a perfect 5K, and will wrap around the park. It is expected to be finished with the other park elements in late spring of 2022. Once completed, Cauley Creek Park will be home to one of the only rubberized 5K trails in the country.

“That’s definitely going to make this park stand out alone,” Newton said. “I think it’ll attract a lot of 5K runners and racers as well.”

Cauley Creek park is approximately 191-acres, making it the largest park in Johns Creek and one of the biggest in the metro area, comparable to Piedmont and Chastain Parks. In addition to the trail, amenities will include playgrounds, multipurpose fields, baseball and softball fields, basketball and pickleball courts, disc golf and a dog park. The multipurpose fields will be used for lacrosse, soccer and even cricket.

Newton explained that trails and greenways were the number one desired amenity cited in the park strategic plan, and the Cauley Creek trail is the top priority for the park.

“The main significance of this trail is providing a safe, comfortable, and multi-use trailway for our residents and visitors from the community,” Newton said.