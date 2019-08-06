JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Johns Creek has announced Gwinnett County staffer Ben Song will take over as the city’s new director of the Community Development Department.
Song most recently served as the director for the Real Estate and Records Management with Gwinnett County, and previously served as the Community Development Director for the city of Brookhaven.
“I’m confident Ben’s results-driven leadership, and land use and zoning proficiency, will help keep our city in step with our comprehensive plan and strategically guide the department forward,” Police Chief and Acting City Manager Ed Densmore said.. “He possesses the right experience to implement the community’s vision and guide appropriate development and opportunities in our city.”
Song is an active member of the American Planning Association and the Georgia Planning Association. He has also previously held land use and planning roles in Peachtree Corners and Johns Creek.
“Ben’s familiarity with the City of Johns Creek, coupled with his decade-plus experience across other cities and counties make him a fit for Johns Creek and the needs of our community,” Mayor Mike Bodker said.
