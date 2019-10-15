JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A Johns Creek woman called police Oct. 4 after noticing that someone had altered and used a check she had written to the Fulton County Tax Commissioner.
The woman said she had dropped the $2,000 check off at a Duluth post office. A few days later, she noticed a strange $1,000 withdrawal in her account.
The woman checked on the transaction and found that someone had altered the check so that it was made out to a man she did not know.
The check had been cashed on Oct. 3.
