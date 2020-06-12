DULUTH, Ga. — Two Chattahoochee High School graduates organized a peaceful protest to support the Black Lives Matter movement and bring attention to racial injustice.
Emma Farley and Julia Tracy, both Johns Creek residents, organized the demonstration that took place June 6 near the Duluth Town Green from 2 to 5 p.m. Approximately 200 people turned out to participate, they reported. Farley and Tracy went a step further and were able to coordinate with radio host Rashad Richey to be a featured guest speaker at the protest.
Tracy currently attends the University of New Hampshire and majors in environmental conservation and sustainability, and Farley attended Georgia Southern University this year majoring in marketing.
Tracy spoke with people at the protest and came across a woman who had marched in Mississippi in 1968 when she was only 12 years old. Tracy and Farley said the presence of a protester from that era was meaningful for them because she was able to provide perspective on protests then and the violence that often went along with them.
Tracy reflected on how important it was to see so many people come together to support the Black Lives Matter movement.
“All lives can’t matter until black lives can,” she said.
