JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — The Johns Creek Chamber of Commerce will present its next Chicks in Charge event Jan. 14, 2020.
The event will be at Emory Johns Creek Hospital, 6325 Hospital Parkway, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. This is the third Chicks In Charge event hosted by the Chamber and hospital.
Each event is a gathering of women and men listening to women of all stages of life, career and mindsets share stories to uplift and educate others. Ladies will lead, teach and tell stories about the paths taken and obstacles overcome on their career journey.
This year’s four guest speakers are Fulton Chief Magistrate Judge Cassandra Kirk, nonprofit founder Samruddhi Panse, Fulton County Commissioner Liz Hausmann and dog trainer Vicki Bemont.
Cassandra Kirk is the acting Chief Magistrate Judge of Fulton County. Kirk will speak on her contributions to the legal field and work with the youth community in and around Atlanta. She has worked as a judge in the juvenile courts system and has helped to establish programs that provide support for minors struggling with substance abuse.
Samruddhi Panse is a senior at Mount Pisgah Christian School. Panse is founder of the nonprofit the Compass Movement. Panse worked with her high school counselor to establish a blog where students are provided a forum to discuss the challenges they face on a regular basis. She is dedicated to help prevent teen suicide.
Liz Hausmann is the District 1 Fulton County Commissioner. Hausmann was on the Fulton County Board of Education, then served on the inaugural Johns Creek City Council for four years. As county commissioner, she works to prioritize economic development and private-public business relationships. Commissioner Hausmann has also been a large contributor and supporter of the Johns Creek Veterans Walk and Vietnam Veterans Wall that Heals.
Vicki Bemont is an American Kennel Club certified trainer, judge and first responder. She has trained and deployed search dogs in air scent wilderness, water recovery and human detection. Bemont has been deployed on more than 100 trips, nationally and internationally, to find missing people. She has been recognized for her service by the U.S Attorney General, the Tennessee Sheriff’s Office, the U.S Embassy, the Saudi Arabian Embassy and the Canadian Embassy.
Registration for this event is required. The cost is $35 for Chamber members and $45 for non-Chamber members. Lunch and a morning barista are included.
Visit johnscreekchamber.com for more information.
