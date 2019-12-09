JOHNS CREEK, Ga. —The Johns Creek Chamber of Commerce has announced CEO and President Kent Davies will down from his role.
“The Chamber is eternally grateful for the years of dedication that Kent has given to the Chamber, not only as a CEO and president, but also as a member, board member and board chair,” Chamber staff said in a statement. “Kent is extraordinarily dedicated to all aspects of his community.”
Davies said he intends to explore political office. The Chamber said it wishes Kent well in his future endeavors and looks forward to his continued participation with the organization.
