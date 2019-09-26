JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Police are investigating a Sept. 9 report in which two cars were burglarized overnight at an apartment complex on Abbotts Bridge Road.
The cars were last seen secured the previous evening at 7 p.m.
The next morning, one of the owners said that his back driver’s window was broken, but nothing was taken from the car.
Another resident said that two of his cars were burglarized. Missing items include an iPad mini, prescription medications and a Social Security card.
