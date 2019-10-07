JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A Ballground woman called police Sept. 23 after her coworker saw two men attempting to burglarize her car at their workplace on Medlock Bridge Road.
At around 9:30 that morning, the woman’s coworker told her that she had just seen two men in the woman’s car. The men fled the area when they noticed they were being watched.
They were last seen heading southbound on Old Medlock Bridge Road toward Medlock Bridge Parkway.
The woman said her car had been ransacked, but nothing appeared to be missing.
