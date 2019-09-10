JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Police are investigating an Aug. 29 incident in which a woman’s car was burglarized while she was working at 7 Tequilas Restaurant on State Bridge Road.
The woman reported to work at 4 p.m. and returned to the car at 10 p.m. When the woman approached the car, she noticed that the driver’s side door window had been shattered.
The woman’s purse, which had been laying on the floorboard, was missing.
While talking to police, the woman received an alert from her bank about two suspicious transactions, for $600 total. Both were declined.
The woman contacted her banks to flag the fraudulent activity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.