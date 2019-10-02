JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Police are investigating a Sept. 18 incident in which a car parked at the Barnwell Road national park area was burglarized.
The vehicle owner said he parked his car at 8 a.m. to go on a hike. When he returned four hours later, he saw that his rear passenger side window was broken, and the driver’s door handle lock was damaged.
Police said it appeared that the suspect had used a prying tool of some sort to gain entry.
The victim said the keys to another car were taken in the burglary.
