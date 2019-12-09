JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Police are investigating a Nov. 29 car burglary at the Crunch Fitness on Medlock Bridge Parkway.
The car owner said she had gone into the gym that evening at 6:30 p.m. to workout. About half an hour later, she returned to retrieve her wallet and noticed no damage to the car.
At 10 p.m., the owner once again returned to her car and saw a window had been smashed.
The owner said nothing appeared to have been stolen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.