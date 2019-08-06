JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Police met with the owner of Prestige Pharmacy on McGinnis Ferry Road July 25 after he reported burglars had broken into the store.
The owner reported receiving an alarm alert for the front door at 2:46 a.m. Video footage showed at least three suspects enter the business through the front door after backing up their vehicle in front of the business.
Inside, a sheet metal cabinet labeled “Class 3-5” drugs had been pried open and the drugs stolen. The owner was unable to provide a specific inventory at that time. The office was also ransacked, with damage to a wood door.
