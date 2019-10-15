JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Police are investigating the report of vehicle burglaries that occurred Oct. 6 at a home on Bannergate Drive.
The owner said he had parked his car in the garage shortly after midnight and went to bed. Both cars in the garage were left unlocked and the garage door was left open.
At about 9 a.m., the owner returned to the garage and saw that one car door was slightly ajar. Both cars had been rummaged through. An $800 cell phone was missing from one car.
