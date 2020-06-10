JOHNS CREEK — The Johns Creek Convention and Visitors Bureau recently announced a new executive director, Stacey Gross.
“Stacey brings a wealth of experience in event planning, hospitality, and tourism, and we are so excited to have her with us in Johns Creek,” former director Shelby Marzen said.
Marzen will continue to work with the organization to assist with social media marketing.
