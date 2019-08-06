JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Police responded to a Virginia Pine Lane home after items were stolen from a 2008 Nissan Xterra parked in the driveway.
Sometime between 3:30 p.m. July 21 and 4:45 a.m. July 22, a $20 Bluetooth adapter, $40 cash and a $45 check were stolen from the center console.
There were no signs of forced entry or fingerprints. The suspect captured the incident on a Nest doorbell camera.
The footage showed at 4:08 a.m. two cars pulled into the cul-de-sac. Three men entered the victim’s car and the cars at a neighboring home.
