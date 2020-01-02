Once again, it is time to reflect on the past year and look ahead to welcome 2020 and a new decade.
2019 served as a planning year for Fulton County with many important future projects approved, including consolidating all county health services in a new building purchased in Alpharetta, a new animal shelter complex, and renovation and expansion of Fulton County Brown Field Airport.
For the past several years, we have worked with Fulton County cities to improve our transportation network. With the passage of TSPLOST, you now see road construction projects all over Fulton County that will make your travels safer and quicker in the future. We continue to work to expand our transit network with MARTA and the newly formed ATL with the hopes of securing the necessary funding to bring a robust transit network to fruition, and we are looking for alternatives for that funding other than a Fulton County sales tax referendum in 2020.
One way to relieve traffic congestion is to provide services in North Fulton instead of going to downtown Atlanta. With that in mind, the Clerk of Superior Court is currently exploring setting up a North Fulton satellite office to better serve our community, including Board of Equalization hearings.
The new Fulton County Health Facility on Northpoint Parkway will combine behavior health, general health and developmental disability health services in one location to provide better coordination of services. In addition, we are exploring opportunities to add new services at this North Fulton location as we now have expanded room to grow. During the upcoming legislative session, the Board of Commissioners will work in partnership with the state Legislature to secure much-needed resources for those in our community who suffer from addiction.
Enhancing recreation along our river lands will also be a priority in 2020. Fulton County recently entered into a partnership with Gwinnett County and the cities of Johns Creek and Duluth to collaborate on the new Rogers Bridge pedestrian bridge. Once completed, Rogers Bridge will improve connectivity and access to public space and parks along the Chattahoochee River. At the same time, the Chattahoochee River Working Group continues to make progress on its ambitious plan to link river lands throughout Fulton County to create a series of flowing parks along 100 miles of the Chattahoochee River, from the Buford Dam to the Chattahoochee Bend State Park in Coweta County.
Finally, 2020 will bring the reopening of three newly renovated libraries to North Fulton. The Roswell Main Library, Ocee and Spruill Oaks Branch libraries in Johns Creek will all resume operations early in the new year, with state-of-the-art amenities that will serve us for generations to come.
Heading into this new decade, our future is bright! And that is a big deal!
